Thailand Futsal national team walked away 6-1 winners over Chile for their second win in two matches in the SAT International Futsal Championship at the Show DC Hall 1 earlier today.

Following from their thumping win over Oman two days earlier, striker Suphawut Thueanklang was quick on the draw for the fourth minute lead as Chile fought back with the equaliser just six minutes later through Pablo Espinosa.

But veteran Jetsada Chudech would fire in a double (17th and 19th minute) for Thailand to take a 3-0 lead at the break.

The second half was all Thailand as a one-minute blitz all in the 35th minute of play from Apiwat Chaemcharoen, Mohammad Osamanmusa and Peerapat Kaewwilai gave the home team the resounding victory.

Thailand will complete their fixtures against All Stars in two days.

SAT INTERNATIONAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

RESULTS and FIXTURES

2 Sept: Thailand 7-0 Oman

3 Sept: Chile 0-3 All Stars

4 Sept: Chile 1-6 Thailand

5 Sept: Oman vs All Stars

