Selangor MAC have been crowned champions of the 2022 Cuckoo Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL).

The Klang Valley side was dominant throughout the season where they had actually won the title the previous week after amassing an unassailable number of points ahead of runners-up Pahang Rangers FC.

And in their final game of the season earlier this afternoon, Selangor MAC showed their pedigree as the newly crowned King of Malaysian Futsal to hold Pahang Rangers to a 2-2 draw.

Azri Rahman had given Selangor MAC the lead after just four minutes before Pahang Rangers then fought back with two quick goals off Abu Haniffa Hasan in the 23rd minute and Ridzwan Bakri a minute later.

However, Selangor MAC made sure that they completed the season on the right note when Firdaus Ambiah struck the 33rd-minute equaliser for both teams to share the spoils.

2022 MALAYSIA PREMIER FUTSAL LEAGUE

RESULTS – 13 March 2022

Selangor TOT United 4-5 Negri Sembilan

Selangor MAC 3-3 Pahang Rangers

