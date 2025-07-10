ASICS reaffirmed its commitment to grassroots sports development through its sponsorship of the ASICS MASISWA Badminton Championship 2025, held from 26 to 28 June at Taylor’s University Grand Hall in Subang Jaya. The three-day tournament saw over 350 students from 15 private higher education institutions (IPTS) across Malaysia competing in singles and doubles events under the MASISWA Open and Bakat Baru (Beginner) divisions.

Furthermore, the tournament continued with its second edition from 28 to 30 June which saw over 25 teams representing 15 universities across Malaysia participated. In a highly anticipated match-up, HELP University defeated last year’s champion UCSI University, led by team captain Poopathi Velayutham.

Both tournaments reflected the brand’s dedication to shaping well-rounded individuals who find strength, focus, and balance through sport. Through this championship, meaningful opportunities were created for student-athletes to grow both in skill and character, reinforcing a shared belief that movement is not just a path to victory but a way of life. Recognised by Majlis Sukan IPTS Malaysia (MASISWA), the tournaments provided a high-level platform for IPTS student-athletes to showcase their abilities while embracing the spirit of healthy competition, resilience, and camaraderie.

“We are proud to support young Malaysians on their athletic journeys,” said Boon Tib Soon Nik, Country Manager of ASICS Malaysia. He added that “These young athletes represent the future of Malaysian sports,” added Boon Tib. “By investing in platforms like this, we’re not just fuelling their athletic growth but we’re also encouraging healthier minds, stronger bodies, and more resilient communities.”

Among the standout moments was a historic Women’s Singles victory by University of Wollongong Malaysia (UOWM)’s Loh Zhi Wei, currently ranked World No. 133, who not only clinched the title but also delivered UOWM’s first-ever champion finish at the ASICS MASISWA tournament. HELP University emerged as the overall champion for both the ASICS MASISWA Badminton Championship 2025 and the ASICS Badminton University Cup 2025, securing an outstanding medal haul of 4 Gold, 2 Silver, and 1 Bronze. Their dominant squad featured national players Clarissa San Yee Wen, Ho Lo Ee, Gan Min Yee, and Vannee Gobi, alongside former national players Low Eu Cong and Poopathi Velayutham, supported by teammates Brandon Hee Hek Yong and Goh Yang Hong.

Winners across all categories were awarded cash prizes from a combined pool of RM6,750, along with exclusive ASICS products and medals. Covering both the MASISWA Open and Bakat Baru divisions, the prizes reinforced ASICS’s ongoing commitment to supporting young athletes in their continued growth.

