The Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM), in a shocking move, announced the resignation of its chief executive officer (CEO) Michelle Chai today.

The resignation came hours after Michelle hinted that several top management staff had to make way if things didn’t improve soon.

This comes after Malaysia suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to the Philippines in the women’s team event on Monday at the Phnom Penh Sea Games.

An official statement issued by the high-performance centre read: “The ABM can confirm today that in taking full responsibility and accountability of the lack of recent results involving Malaysian players, Michelle Chai has offered and tendered her resignation as chief executive officer of ABM.”

The ABM also confirmed that high-performance director Dr Tim Jones has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

Like this: Like Loading...