Liu Si Ya has led the charge for China’s qualification into the quarterfinals of the Individual event WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall in Solo, Indonesia.

In the Round of 16 of the Women’s Singles earlier this evening, 17-year-old Si Ya delivered an upset win over seventh-seeded Ranithma Liyanage from Sri Lanka, 21-12, 21-12 in 44 minutes.

It was then the turn of Xiao Gao Bo to take the win in the Men’s Singles when he overcame Pranauv Ram Nagalingam from India in the Round of 16.

It took Gao Bo just half an hour to dispose of Pranauv 21-12, 21-11.

Yin Yi Qing then denied Indonesia’s hope of having another representative in the quarterfinals of the Individual event when she lived up to her eighth-seeded ranking to beat Christabel Calista Purwanto.

Despite Christabel’s brave effort, Yi Qing still managed to walk away 21-17, 21-16 winners.

It took Chen Jun Ting-Cao Zi Han just slightly over twenty minutes to book their spot in the quarterfinals of the Mixed Doubles when they made short work of Hyun Su-min-Moon In-seo from Korea.

Jun Ting-Zi Han had scores of 21-6, 21-15.

Li Hong Yi-Chen Fan Shu Tian followed suit for a place in the quarterfinals of the Mixed Doubles when they overcame Cheung Sai Shing-Chu Wing Chi from Hong Kong.

Hong Yi-Fan Shu Tian took less than half an hour for the 21-17, 21-11 win.

