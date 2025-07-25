Formula E has today announced it is the first-ever sport certified to BSI’s Net Zero Pathway, reaffirming its leadership position in sustainability in world sport, while setting a new global benchmark for credible climate action.Following an independent, rigorous and successful audit, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has officially achieved BSI’s (British Standards Institution) Net Zero Pathway certification for Season 9 (2022/23), confirming it has robust, science-based emissions reduction targets in place. This is supported by a verified carbon footprint and a management system aligned with the ISO Net Zero Guidelines (IWA 42:2022), the globally recognised framework for developing credible science based, net zero strategies.Raising the Bar for Climate Credibility in SportUnlike many ‘net zero’ claims that rely heavily on offsets alone, the BSI Net Zero Pathway goes beyond generic carbon pledges by verifying that an organisation’s carbon footprint data, reduction plans and methodologies meet the highest international benchmarks.The standard also keeps the Championship ahead of tightening regulatory requirements like the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), ensuring sponsors, teams, partners and fans can trust the credibility of its climate and sustainability claims.The latest in BSI’s suite of standards prioritises real, measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions across operations and value chains. Certification is only awarded to organisations such as Formula E that demonstrate transparent, standards-based decarbonisation plans, annual audits, and verified progress toward short-, mid- and long-term targets.BSI is one of the world’s most respected independent standards organisations, helping shape, develop and assess best practice and gold-standard frameworks to ensure that claims like working towards ‘net zero’ emissions are credible, consistent and trusted worldwide.The BSI Pathway aligns with ISO 14064-1 (for greenhouse gas quantification and reporting) and the ISO Net Zero Guidelines (IWA 42), the first global guidelines defining what credible net zero means in practice.Together, these frameworks help organisations avoid the risks of greenwashing, meet growing investor, regulatory and consumer expectations, and demonstrate that climate commitments are backed by clear evidence, third-party scrutiny and meaningful reduction actions.A New Finish Line: Pathway to Net ZeroThe sport’s evolved commitment to credible net zero reflects these new and enhanced global standards, with a much heavier focus on a science-based carbon reduction process and pathway towards continually removing emissions, rather than a status or claim of ‘net zero’ that relies heavily on carbon offsets.Delivering Verified Climate Action

By joining the BSI Net Zero Pathway, Formula E has committed to:Cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 emissions by 27.5% by 2030 (vs Season 5, 2018–19 baseline)Prioritizing emissions reductions across operations, from maximising renewable electricity, smarter freight logistics and use of sustainable fuels, to waste reduction and sustainable food and fan experiences at every raceAchieving credible net zero emissions ideally by 2040 and no later than 2050, in line with the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework

Julia Pallé, VP Sustainability at Formula E, said:“Since day one, Formula E has pushed the boundaries of what sport can stands for showing that elite motor racing and sustainability can thrive together. Recently, however, the goalposts have changed. Organisations have been making pledges, but without meaningful progress. Standards needed to reflect this, so that genuine carbon reduction is prioritised over lofty claims that are not backed up by credible, audited action.“Becoming the first sport certified on the BSI Net Zero Pathway demonstrates that our climate action isn’t just a promise – it’s a robust, science-backed and data-led strategy, verified by the world’s leading standards body.“Our mission is simple: to continually reduce our impact on the environment, while supporting our ecosystem and the communities in which we race. This new standard enables us to race with pride and purpose, knowing that our scrutiny is of the highest level, is class-leading, transparent and can be trusted by all.”Matt Page, Senior Vice President, Assurance Services, EMEA, BSI, said:“We are at a critical point in our global journey toward net zero, and we all have a part to play. As the first motorsport to achieve Net Zero Pathway certification, Formula E is setting a new benchmark for the industry. This isn’t just recognition of technical achievement; it’s a powerful signal that when sustainability is underpinned by trusted standards and independent assurance, it becomes more than a goal. It becomes a system for lasting, credible change.

“Formula E has the opportunity to be not only inspirational on the track but also sustainable in the way it is delivered. Formula E deserves praise for setting an example, inspiring fans, driving real change, and creating a rich legacy that can encourage action across the wider sporting arena.”

