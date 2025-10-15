Singapore are co-leading Group C of the third round qualifiers AFC Asian Cup 2027 after beating India 2-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In the crucial game of the group and with two more matches to play, Singapore made sure of the full points with a brace from Song Ui-young in the 44th and 58th minute.The win ensured that Singapore are unbeaten after four matches, with the same eight points as group leaders Hong Kong.Neighbours Malaysia were also on the perfect three points after beating Laos 5-1 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.Laos had taken the lead in the 19th minute through Chanthavixay Khounthoumphone, but they just could not hold on to the lead when the host fired in five goals after the break.The goals for the Malaysians were scored by Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim (59th minute), Romel Ramírez (65th and 70th), an own goal from Khammanh Thapaseut (79th), and Paulo Josué (82nd).In the meantime, in the other match of Group F, Vietnam were also on the winning track when they edged Nepal 1-0 with an own goal from Suman Shrestha in the fifth minute at the Thong Nhat Stadium.Elsewhere, Brunei Darussalam were overwhelmed by Yemen 9-0 in Group B, while Myanmar lost to Syria 3-0 in Group E. #AFFPhotos Courtesy #FAS #VFF

