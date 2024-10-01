Singapore will host the second stop on the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 Trophy Tour on Saturday, October 5th as the most coveted trophy in Southeast Asian football continues its journey around the region.

The iconic golden trophy, which has been won on four occasions by Singapore since the competition’s inception in 1996, will be on display at the Bugis+ shopping mall from 11am until 5pm with the event featuring a star-studded line-up of Singapore legends past and present.

Three-time winner S. Subramani will be joined by fellow former internationals Mustafic Fahrudin, Indra Sahdan and Hassan Sunny, who have all won the ASEAN Championship title on two occasions throughout their careers.

All four will be present as special guests and be available for Meet & Greet sessions as part of a series of unique events at Level 2 Atrium at Bugis+. Fans will have opportunities to take photos with the trophy, enjoy entertaining performances, player interviews and win Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 official merchandise through a variety of games at the Trophy Tour Fan Zone. Entry will be free with Meet & Greet passes available to be won via the ASEAN United FC official website and @aseanutdfc social media platforms.

Earlier in the day, Fahrudin, Sahdan and Subramani will participate in a football clinic designed for aspiring youth footballers as part of a CSR initiative being hosted by title partners Mitsubishi Electric in conjunction with the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 Trophy Tour.

Lessons and mini games using the “Okada” method, named after the famed Takeshi Okada, will be taught by coaches of FC Imabari, a Japanese professional club in the Meiji Yasuda J3 League chaired by the coach who led Japan to their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1998 and the knock-out stages of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ Trophy Tour which kicked-off last week in Bangkok continues its journey from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur on October 12th, Hanoi on October 26th and Jakarta on November 2nd before concluding in Manila on November 9th

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ is the region’s leading football event and the main competition returns for its 15th edition in December with Thailand looking to successfully defend the title won in 2022. The 2024 edition of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ kicks off with a two-legged qualifier on October 8th and 15th featuring Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste, with the winner advancing to the group phase, which begins on December 8th.

The Thais have lifted the trophy on seven occasions while Singapore are second on the roll of honour, claiming the title in 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2012.

In the 28 years since its inception, the event has grown from a two week-long centralised tournament into a competition that is currently played across the region over a six-week period in front of sold-out stadiums and record broadcast audiences in Hanoi, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta and beyond.

Leading global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE, the exclusive commercial partner of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) manages the ASEAN United FC events including the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 and Trophy Tour.

For more information about the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ including schedules for the Trophy Tour and matches please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

