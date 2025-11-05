The 12 Athlete of the Year finalists have been confirmed, as the countdown to the World Athletics Awards 2025 continues.

The top two athletes in each category – track, field and out of stadium – have been chosen from the first round of voting, which comprised votes from the World Athletics Council, World Athletics Family and a public vote on social media. One of the two athletes will take the crown in their category.

A final round of voting – cast by fans of the sport – will now take place between 4-9 November to help select the overall women’s and men’s World Athlete of the Year.

Finalists

Women’s track athlete of the year

Femke Bol (NED) – world 400m hurdles champion

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) – world 400m champion

Men’s track athlete of the year

Noah Lyles (USA) – world 200m champion

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) – world 800m champion

Women’s field athlete of the year

Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) – world long jump champion

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) – world high jump champion

Men’s field athlete of the year

Mondo Duplantis (SWE) – world pole vault champion

Mattia Furlani (ITA) – world long jump champion

Women’s out of stadium athlete of the year

Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) – world marathon champion

Maria Perez (ESP) – world 20km and 35km race walk champion

Men’s out of stadium athlete of the year

Sabastian Sawe (KEN) – London Marathon and Berlin Marathon champion

Alphonce Simbu (TAN) – world marathon champion

The Athletes of the Year in each category, as well as the overall winners, will be revealed at a ceremony in Monaco on Sunday 30 November as part of the World Athletics Awards 2025.

