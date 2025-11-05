The 12 Athlete of the Year finalists have been confirmed, as the countdown to the World Athletics Awards 2025 continues.
The top two athletes in each category – track, field and out of stadium – have been chosen from the first round of voting, which comprised votes from the World Athletics Council, World Athletics Family and a public vote on social media. One of the two athletes will take the crown in their category.
A final round of voting – cast by fans of the sport – will now take place between 4-9 November to help select the overall women’s and men’s World Athlete of the Year.
Finalists
Women’s track athlete of the year
Femke Bol (NED) – world 400m hurdles champion
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) – world 400m champion
Men’s track athlete of the year
Noah Lyles (USA) – world 200m champion
Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) – world 800m champion
Women’s field athlete of the year
Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) – world long jump champion
Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) – world high jump champion
Men’s field athlete of the year
Mondo Duplantis (SWE) – world pole vault champion
Mattia Furlani (ITA) – world long jump champion
Women’s out of stadium athlete of the year
Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) – world marathon champion
Maria Perez (ESP) – world 20km and 35km race walk champion
Men’s out of stadium athlete of the year
Sabastian Sawe (KEN) – London Marathon and Berlin Marathon champion
Alphonce Simbu (TAN) – world marathon champion
The Athletes of the Year in each category, as well as the overall winners, will be revealed at a ceremony in Monaco on Sunday 30 November as part of the World Athletics Awards 2025.
