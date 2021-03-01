Singapore have been chosen to host the group stages of both Group H and I of the AFC Cup 2021 as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today.

After an extensive bidding process and close consultation with Member Associations for the several centralised hosting jobs for all regions under the AFC, the continental body made the announcement that Singapore will host Group H which comprises Kedah Darul Aman (MALAYSIA), Lion City Sailors (SINGAPORE), Saigon FC (VIETNAM) and the winner of the ASEAN Zone Play-off 2.

The island republic will also be hosting Group I with Geylang International FC (SINGAPORE), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHILIPPINES) and Terengganu FC (MALAYSIA) and either Shan United FC or Ayeyawady United FC (MYANMAR).

“We would like to thank the AFC for its confidence in Singapore,” said Yazeen Buhari, the General Secretary of the FA of Singapore (FAS).

“With this news of us being the host city for both groups, we will discuss in detail with Sport Singapore and other relevant government agencies the conditions we need to establish during this pandemic to keep the competition safe.

“The FAS prioritise the health and safety of the players and officials and we will spare no effort to ensure our local community remains safe.”

The venue for Group G, also in the ASEAN Zone will be decided at a later date.

