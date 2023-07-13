Following discussions between Sport Singapore (SportSG), the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), and the FA of Singapore (FAS), a decision was reached that the Men’s U22 football team will not participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, scheduled for in September 2023.

SportSG supports this decision and SNOC has no objections.

The decision was reached following the Post SEA Games Football Review 2023 announced last week, and the decision to not participate in the Asian Games is in line with one of the recommendations from the Review, which is for the Men’s National U-22 Team to focus on two priority tournaments: the SEA Games and the 2024 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Asian Cup qualifying tournament.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...