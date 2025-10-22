The Singapore women’s national team will take on their Saudi Arabian counterparts twice this week as part of their preparation for the 33rd SEA Games in December.

The squad under head coach Karim Bencherifa will face the Saudi Arabia women’s team in two friendlies on 25 and 29 October 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The team’s focus is on our main objective this year – the SEA Games in Thailand,” said Karim.

“With the WPL season now over, this trip allows us to play two international games, which is part of our preparation process leading up to December.

“We have done a detailed analysis of Saudi Arabia, and they’ve clearly improved. They’ve invested a lot in their squad and have many foreign players and staff. They’re a competitive side, and it will be a good test for us.”

For the SEA Games 2025, Singapore have been drawn in Group A against Indonesia, Cambodia, and host Thailand.

“We are also trying to schedule two international games in November before heading to Thailand for the SEA Games,” he added.

