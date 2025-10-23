The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship continued its 2026 preparations with the second day of winter testing at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto.Day 2 HighlightsNicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) continued his strong form, dominating Day 2 with a 1’37.587, the fastest lap of the test and the only rider to consistently lap in the 1’37s.



Iker Lecuona made major strides in just his second outing with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. The Spaniard improved steadily throughout the day, eventually clocking a 1’38.444 on his 70th lap to secure second overall, 0.857s off Bulega’s pace.

Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) showed competitive speed, setting a 1’38.756 on his 44th lap, ending the day third fastest and the top bimota rider.



Michael van der Mark (BMW) made late improvements in the final hour, breaking into the 1’38s with a 1’38.998 to finish fourth. The Dutchman completed 75 laps in total, as BMW continued its winter development programme.Axel Bassani, riding for bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team,rounded out the top five with a 1’39.050, just 0.052s behind van der Mark.



The Italian led the early morning sessions and completed over 50 laps, contributing valuable feedback to the bimota project.Honda’s testing effort continued with Corentin Perolari (1’39.607), Ryan Vickers (1’39.659) and Alan Techer (1’40.323) all in action aboard the CBR1000RR-R. The trio focused on development work throughout the day, with Perolari the fastest of the groupComing Next



The winter test action will continue on 26 and 27 November at Jerez, as the championship’s teams work toward the start of the 2026 campaign.