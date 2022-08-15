Hanoi FC scored their sixth win on a trot to stay top of the 2022 Night Wolf V. League 1 to open up an eight-point lead over second-placed Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA).

And this week, Hanoi FC made sure of the full points at home at the Hang Day Stadium with a close 2-1 win over Gia Lai.

Following a first-half deadlock, Hanoi captain Nguyen Van Quyet nailed the opener in the 54th minute as Pham Tuan Hai then added the second three minutes later.

While Bruno De Sousa managed to score one for Gia Lai at the hour mark, it could not revive their campaign as the homesters stuck to their guns for the full points.

In the meantime, SLNA kept pace at the top of the standings with a close 1-0 away victory over Nam Dinh – with the only goal coming off Tran Dinh Tien in the 67th minute.

2022 NIGHT WOLF V. LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Hanoi FC 2-1 Gia Lai

Da Nang 0-2 Viettel

Nam Dinh 0-1 Song Lam Nghe An

Binh Duong 2-1 Sai Gon FC

Ho Chi Minh 1-2 Binh Dinh

Thanh Hoa 2-0 Hong Linh Ha Tinh

Pictures Courtesy #Hanoi #Gialai

