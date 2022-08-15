Auric International Markets Limited (AIMS), one of the world’s leading financial brokers, announced today its Asian partnership with top German football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB) for the 2022-2023 season.

This momentous event marks AIMS’ first foray into sports sponsorship as part of its strategy to expand its global portfolio.

Brokered by SPORTFIVE, BVB’s exclusive commercial rights agency, this sensational partnership between AIMS and BVB will bring forth a unique and exciting opportunity for two globally recognised brands to further propel themselves synergistically.

Both organisations are well-known for their drive for success, determination and commitment to excellence and this partnership will serve to enhance those qualities.

With eight Bundesliga Championship titles under its belt, BVB is one of the most successful German football clubs, both at home and internationally. Its stadium, Signal Iduna Park, is by far the biggest stadium in Germany in terms of capacity and the only stadium in the country that can hold over 80,000 spectators.

As a regional partner of BVB, AIMS will focus on the highly bankable segment of football supporters, as well as further strengthen its brand in the European and international markets.

While BVB supporters can enjoy AIMS’ cutting-edge trading platform, low latency connectivity and superior liquidity, AIMS will capitalise on the football club’s assets and benefit from significant branding exposure, and develop engaging co-branded content on the club’s official social channel @BlackYellow on Instagram and Twitter (over 4M followers).

Aaron Chang, Director at AIMS, said: “It is a huge honour to partner with Borussia Dortmund, one of the world’s most popular and successful teams. As a leading global financial broker, AIMS is always looking out for opportunities to innovate and further grow our brand, and this exciting new collaboration represents a monumental milestone as we embark on our first venture into sport sponsorship. We are excited to work together with Borussia Dortmund and create engaging experiences for the fans.”

Suresh Letchmanan, Managing Director of BVB Asia Pacific, said: “We are very pleased to welcome a global leader in the financial brokerage industry, AIMS, as a regional partner of Borussia Dortmund. The new partnership aligns with our core values and will enable the club to further increase our presence across the region. We look forward to collaborating with AIMS to provide unique content for our fans.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFIVE, said: “We are delighted to have brought together this regional partnership between AIMS and Borussia Dortmund – two parties who share similar values and strive for performance excellence in their respective fields. We believe this partnership will further strengthen both AIMS and Borussia Dortmund’s ambitions and aspirations in the region.”

In celebration of this new partnership, AIMS will be offering its valued clients from the China, Indo-China and India regions an opportunity to obtain exclusive BVB club offers and benefits, such as VIP tickets and merchandise products. More details will be provided in due course.

