Two out of four Malaysian aquathletes came close to winning medals in their respective events at Kep Town Beach, some 200 kilometres from Phnom Penh.

In the men’s competition, Teo Zun Jet came in seventh position with a time of 16:31s, while Brendon Wong Kai Xuen managed a distance 12th spot (18.02s).

The gold medal was won by Indonesian Rashif Amila Yaqin (14:28s) while Andrew Kim Abay Remolino of the Philippines (15:07s) won the silver medal and Singapore’s Bryce Sheng Sher Chong claimed bronze (15:39s).

In the women’s individual event saw Ng Wen May finish fifth position by posting a time of 17 minutes and 51 seconds and Teo Sze Hui came in 11th spot (19:07s) out of a total of 14 participants.

Cambodian Margot Morokot Garabedian claimed gold (16:09s), pushing Thailand’s Aisik Kaewyongkod (17:15s) into the second spot followed by Dea Salsabila Putri of Indonesia (17:33s) who took bronze.

