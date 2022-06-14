Australia’s Socceroos, with a world ranking of No. 42, secured qualification for a fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup™ on Tuesday morning (AEST), recording a historic victory 5-4 over world-ranked No. 22, Peru, in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

After a qualification campaign that stretched a whopping 1,008 days and saw Australia’s senior men’s national football team play just four of its twenty qualification matches on home soil, Graham Arnold’s side put in an inspiring and courageous performance in Qatar’s capital to book the penultimate berth on offer at this year’s FIFA World Cup™.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/qatar-quest-complete-socceroos-secure-qualification-fifth-consecutive-fifa-world-cuptm

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

