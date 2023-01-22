The second edition of the Asia-Pacific Masters Games (APMG} to be hosted by Korea from May 12th to 20th, will see the inclusion of softball and baseball for a total of 26 sports in 14 cities and counties at 43 venues in Jeonbuk.

The inaugural Games was hosted by Penang 2018 (7-15 September) where 22 events were competed and organised by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA).

“It is indeed an honour to see the inclusion of baseball and softball in the APMG in Korea, as it keeps the game alive at competition level for retired players and enthusiasts while at the same time helping promote the sports through its visibility,” said Datuk Low Beng Choo, the secretary general of the World Baseball Softball Confederation and president of Softball Asia.

The multi-sport event is open to participants of all abilities and most ages – the minimum age criterion ranges between 25 and 35 years depending on the sport. There are no competition qualification requirements apart from the age requirement and membership in that sport’s governing body. Retired athletes – World champions, Olympians, former national team members, and any sports enthusiasts – participate in the Games.

A total of 5,564 athletes from 64 nations competed in Penang, whereas the Korean Games supported by the Korea Sport & Olympic Committee, is targeting 10,000 athletes from all over the world.

While the theme of the Games in Penang was ‘Beyond the Games’, Korea’s tagline is ‘Enjoy Sports! Play Life!’. The Masters’ Games is always striving for the philosophy of ‘Sport for All.”

The 24 official sports in Korea are golf, basketball, roller sports, volleyball, badminton, bowling, shooting, softball, swimming, baseball, archery, weightlifting, sailing, wushu, judo, athletics, cycling, triathlon, football, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and hockey (field) while two sports – gateball and park golf are demonstration sports.

