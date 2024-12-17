Two overall victories in international 24-hour races

Over 50 championships won on five continents

Historic mark of 500 titles surpassed since the start of the program in 2009

Audi Sport customer racing has concluded a challenging season with convincing results. The brand’s customer teams won 206 of 734 races worldwide, achieving a success rate of 28.1 percent. Two overall victories in 24-hour races in Germany and the United Arab Emirates as well as a 12-hour overall victory crown the season of the customers.

“What our customer teams have achieved this year is more than remarkable and makes us proud,” emphasizes Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “Over 50 racing titles worldwide and more than 200 individual victories in overall or class rankings show just how strong our customer teams and their drivers were.”

Even though the company’s own racing commitments are coming to an end after 15 successful years, private teams and drivers on five continents continue to rely on the models, expertise and support of Audi Sport customer racing.

Two overall victories in 24-hour races were outstanding in the 2024 season. In January, the Eastalent Racing team prevailed for the first time in Dubai with the driver quintet Christopher Haase/Gilles Magnus/Simon Reicher/Markus Winkelhock/Mike Zhou. This was the brand’s fourth victory at this event. An Audi R8 LMS even won the Nürburgring 24 Hours for the seventh time in June.

This means that Audi remains the most successful manufacturer in the GT3 era since 2009, ahead of Porsche, BMW, Mercedes and Ferrari in the endurance classic. The newly formed Scherer Sport PHX team with the driver line-up of Ricardo Feller/Dennis Marschall/Christopher Mies/Frank Stippler won for the first time in the Eifel.

Many of the team members previously worked for Team Phoenix Racing, which has already lifted the winner’s trophy there four times with Audi. With these two successes in the 2024 season, Audi Sport customer racing’s total of 24-hour victories worldwide since 2009 has now risen to 19.

Three of the drivers who won one of the two 24-hour races also achieved an overall victory in the Abu Dhabi 12 Hours at the end of the season. In this event, Saintéloc Racing relied on the driver trio of Gilles Magnus/Dennis Marschall/Mike Zhou.

In addition to these endurance racing successes, the customers celebrated a total of 52 championship titles in overall or class rankings. In the 2024 season, many special achievements stood out: as early as the beginning of September, Richard Boake with the RS 3 LMS not only helped Audi’s customer racing program to its fifth consecutive TCR title in Canada, but also to its 500th racing title worldwide.

21 different classifications around the globe were won by the teams with the touring car this year, including particularly hard-fought series such as TCR Italy or the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in the USA. The GT4 version of the Audi R8 LMS contributed five more titles, including a fourth success in the FFSA GT4 France Pro-Am, which CSA Racing clinched for the first time.

In Belgium, PK Carsport and in Spain, Team CD Dago scored two more victories with the GT2 version. Once again, the GT3 version of the Audi R8 LMS secured the lion’s share with a total of 24 titles. Notable successes in overall standings include those of Johnny O’Connell in the USA, Marcus Clutton/Peter Erceg in Great Britain, Christopher Haase/Simon Reicher in the European GT Open and Jason Gu in China.

The GT3 sports car’s record in 2024 also includes six class titles in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS and two more in the Asian counterpart of this SRO racing series.

Production of the racing variants of the Audi R8 LMS has ended in 2024. In November, long-standing customer Michael Doppelmayr took delivery of the last GT3 model built. The Austrian was another class title winner this year with a Pro-Am victory in the 24H Series powered by Hankook.

Like Doppelmayr, all other customers of the brand can also look forward to a secure future: the homologations of all current racing models from Audi’s customer racing program will remain valid until at least 2030. This means that the racing cars will continue to be usable internationally for a long time to come. A guaranteed supply of spare parts also secures these plans on a technical level.

