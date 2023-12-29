On 24 – 26 May 2024, BMW Group Classic and the Villa d’Este luxury hotel will showcase the most spectacular cars of their respective eras

Several categories have now been confirmed

Registration for the competition is already open

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Public Days will be held in the grounds of Villa Erba

“Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht Lake Como” returns

Ticket sales get underway

Munich/Cernobbio. On 24 – 26 May 2024, BMW Group Classic and the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este will host the legendary Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The most spectacular cars of their respective eras will do battle in the traditional style in exclusive competition classes for the coveted prizes. Most prestigious of all is the Trofeo BMW Group, awarded by the high-calibre Jury to the overall winner of the Concorso d’Eleganza.

The following competition classes have been set out by the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Selecting Committee:

“The Best Car In The World” For 120 Years: Rolls-Royce Celebrates An Historic Birthday”

“The Need for Speed: Supercar Stars of the Video Generation”

“The Best of Italian Grace and Pace: Maserati at 110”

“Time Capsules: Cars That The Outside World Forgot”

To this end, the Selecting Committee of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024 is inviting owners of exceptional classic cars to sign them up for the competition. You can now register for the competition classes already confirmed at the event website https://www.concorsodeleganzavilladeste.com/registration/.

Cars can also be registered outside of the categories set out so far. Further classes will be announced in due course.

A tradition without parallel around the world, meanwhile, is the fascinating get-together of the latest concept cars. These creations provide a window into how today’s engineers and designers imagine the cars of the future. And registration is now also open for this section of the event to concept car owners.

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Public Days will take place once again in 2024 in the grounds of the nearby Villa Erba. This important element of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este was a great success in 2023. And on Sunday 26 May, Public Day – Il Festival will again give the wider public the opportunity to experience the parade of cars entered in the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht event format familiar to many from its Munich roots and now also an established fixture on the banks of Lake Como will also be part of the festival weekend in 2024. On Saturday 25 May, car clubs and communities from around the world will be warmly invited to present their models to the broad galleries of visitors.

Owners can apply to enter their classic cars with BMW Club & Community Management now at bccm@bmwgroup-classic.de.

“By integrating these event formats into the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW Group Classic is continuing to develop the event as a whole,” said Helmut Käs, Head of BMW Group Classic. “The goal we are striving so hard to achieve remains the same: to make the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este an automotive festival above and beyond anything else – and for everyone to enjoy.”

Davide Bertilaccio, CEO, Villa d’Este Hotels highlights: “The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is an exclusive and prestigious event, which we are very proud to host. It embodies the ideal combination of heritage, respect, and timeless elegance that we have always been renowned for. It is bound to be an incredible celebration of automotive art, which dates back in history and which could find no better fit than Villa d’Este. We are honoured to confirm our long-standing partnership with BMW Group Classic and to promote this new edition.”

Tickets for the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, for Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht and for the Public

Day – Il Festival are available here:

https://www.concorsodeleganzavilladeste.com/packages-tickets/