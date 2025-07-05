The Junior Springboks’ victory over defending champions England on day two of the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 in Italy means they are guaranteed top spot in Pool A, while Argentina, France and New Zealand are also still unbeaten.

South Africa are the first team confirmed in the semi-finals of the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 after they followed up a record win over Australia with a 32-22 defeat of defending champions England in the Italian city of Rovigo on Friday.

Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton did not shy away from stating the desire to end a 13-year wait for a second title coming into the tournament, and their performances have only strengthened the possibility of this group matching the achievements of Handre Pollard and Pieter-Steph du Toit’s class of 2012.

The match had been billed as one not to miss and it didn’t disappoint, but it was England who enjoyed the dream start with tries from Jonny Weimann and Connor Treacey giving them a 14-0 lead after 11 minutes.



South Africa, though, showed composure and gradually got the ball into the hands of their dangerous backline and by half-time the deficit was three points, 22-19. They hit the front with a long-range penalty, which was swiftly followed by a great solo try from Hassiem Pead and England could find no way back despite having a man advantage for the final 10 minutes.



By denying England a bonus point to leave them on five points with Australia – the 34-24 conquerors of Scotland in Viadana – it means South Africa with a perfect 10 points cannot be overtaken at the top of Pool A given they have now beaten both of their rivals, who will meet in round three.

France and Argentina also both have 10 points in Pool B and will battle for top spot in Verona on Wednesday, but only after second-half scoring blitzes spared their blushes against Wales and Spain in the day’s other games in Rovigo.

Argentina had the biggest deficit to overhaul, trailing Spain 30-7 at half-time after Oriol Marsinyac Garcia had scored two of his side’s four tries. However, Spain simply had no answer to Los Pumitas’ driving maul and conceded four tries to slip to a 33-30 loss.



France sit top of Pool B on points difference, but had trailed a fast-starting Wales 21-7 inside 20 minutes before four second-half tries and a red card for replacement prop Louie Trevett saw Les Bleuets home with a 35-21 victory.



New Zealand had failed to pick up a bonus point in round one against Italy, but they had one wrapped up by half-time against Georgia with winger Harlyn Saunoa grabbing a brace. The Junior Lelos used their powerful forwards to score twice in the first half, but New Zealand had the upper hand across the pitch and ran out 38-19 winners in Viadana.

That was enough to take them top of Pool C, on nine points, after Italy edged a tight battle with Ireland 18-16 to the delight of the home fans in the Stadio Luigi Zaffanella – although only after Sam Wisniewski failed to convert Oisin Minogue’s last-gasp try to snatch the draw.

Australia had earlier scored three unanswered tries in the final quarter against Scotland to pick up their first victory of the tournament.



The three remaining semi-final spots – for the Pool B and C winners and the best second-placed team – will be decided on Wednesday, 9 July when the pool stage concludes with matches in Verona and Calvisano.

Wales will take on Spain in the 15:30 local time kick-off in Verona before England face Australia at 18:00 and France tackle Argentina at 20:30. Over in Calvisano, South Africa will look to make it three from three against Scotland in the first game at 15:30 with New Zealand versus Ireland to follow at 18:00 before Georgia and Italy round off the day at 20:30.

