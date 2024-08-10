Northern teams champions Penang and runners-up Perak, were shown the exit in the semifinals clash of the 71st edition of the Malaysian Chinese Football Aassociation (MCFA) Cup on Friday in Kampar, where Southerners, Negri Sembilan, runners up in their zone and champions, Selangor defeated their opponents respectively.

Perak’s hope of making the final and try to win the MCFA Cup they last won 22 years ago in 2002, when they defeated Penang by a solitary goal, was dashed by Selangor’s solitary 56th minute goal by Mohamad Syafiq Khor Mohd Kamal Khor.

Selangor who have qualified for the last four finals since 2018 (except when no competition was held in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic) and won it thrice – only losing last year to Kedah, is now in line to regain their glory when they play Negri Sembilan tomorrow evening (Sunday) at the University TAR in Kampar.

Selangor for the record too have appeared in the most number finals in the history of the MCFA Cup – 29 times – and won it 13 times, but Penang holds the record of having the Cup the most number of times – 15 times in their 26 final appearances.

Selangor will certainly start at favourities in the final, having emerged champions in their Southerners Group with an unbeaten record with four wins, although only three states were in the Group, Johor being the other.

Besides, Selangor had also defeated Negri Sembilan twice (2-0 and 1-0) in the Group League matches. It was a close battle and another one can be expected tomorrow but will Negri Sembilan be able to turn the tables on Selangor this time around, is the question on everyone’s lips.

In the Notherners Group, were four States – Penang, Perak, Kedah and

Kuala Lumpur, where Penang won four matches, drew one and lost one, while Perak as runners up, won four and lost two.

But Selangor certainly cannot take Negri Sembilan lightly or for granted despite their earlier wins, after the latter’s convincing 4-1 win over Penang.

Penang led with an early 7th minute goal by Eng Tian Hom, but Negri Sembilan equalised in the 21st minute through Derrick Chua, their leading scorer to bring his tally to six, for halftime score.

Then, Negri Sembilan went on an all-out assault in the second half to score through Dermon Yong Chiang Min (57th minute,) Keenan Goh Qing Wei (73rd) and Adam How Eng Hua (83rd) to seal the game.

Perak will now play for the third placing spot at 2.30pm tomorrow, while the final at 4.15pm, is going to be an exciting show down.

Negri Sembilan has only won the trophy four times in their 13 final appearances.

Can Negri Sembilan wrest the Cup against the well oiled Selangor, they last won 13 years ago, when they defeated Penang by a solitary goal?

Indeed a question which will be eagerly waited tomorrow evening.

The MCFA Cup is among one of the the oldest tournaments in the nation (inaugurated in 1948) which is hosting it’s 71st edition this year.

The tournament used the two (2) league system, Carnival ( Northern & Southern ) started on June 21 culminating with the final tomorrow.

The tournament rules requires a minimum of three Under-21 players to be in 1st XI for the full duration of the match and teams are allowed to field players of other ethnic groups, besides Chinese players.

Players still registered/participating in the M-League 2024 (AFL – M3 [A1], Super League U23, President Cup and Belia Cup 2024 are not be allowed to play in this competition but with Official Letter from the Club/State they are allowed to play in this tournament.

The prize money for champion is RM 7,000.00, runner-up RM4,000.00, 3rd & 4th RM2,000.00 each.

The defending champion is Kedah who had defeated Selangor in the final last year, but failed to qualify for the semifinal this year.

There will also be special awards for the following:

Fairplay team

Top Scorer

Best Goalkeeper

Man of the match (Final)

MCFA in collaboration with FA of Malaysia organsed a football seminar this morning (Saturday) at Grand Kampar Hotel.

MCFA president, Datuk Jefrey Low said: “In this tournament we witnessed the power of unity, as players from different backgrounds, cultures and states come together with a shared passion, ready to showcase their extraordinary abilities.

“Since the tournament began in June, we have witnessed unforgettable moments, breath taking goals, and display of sheer brilliance that has etched memories.

“I strongly believe the final will see a fitting display by both teams to showcase a high level performance fitting for a grand finale.”

Like this: Like Loading...