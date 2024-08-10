Current WorldWCR championship leader Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) dominated Friday’s Superpole session at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal, setting a lap time eight tenths of a second quicker than her closest rival to secure pole for the second time this season. 27-year old Herrera battled both her rivals and the sweltering conditions to place first ahead of Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) and Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team), who both picked up the pace to set their fastest times in the final moments of the action-packed qualifying phase. Earning a spot on the second row of the grid, hot on the heels of the top three, are Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha), Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) and Austrian rider Lena Kemmer (Bertl K. Racing Team). South African Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) had originally qualified fifth but will start eighth after received a penalty for irresponsible riding. Only the first five of the 23-strong field were able to duck under 1’57 in Friday’s challenging track conditions (air temp. 34°C, track temp. 47°C). Friday morning’s free practice saw the same four Spanish riders rise to the top of the standings, with Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) and Howden rounding out the top six.

P1 | María Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team | 1’54.609

“Another good day for us. I think we started strong in free practice, and then I felt comfortable right from the start of Superpole. I was able to be relaxed in my riding and I’m pleased with the way we’re working as a team in preparation for the races. We’re strong over the flying lap but the race might be a different matter; the girls are fast and so I think tomorrow will be tough. My strategy will be to try and push hard in the early stages of the race, as I did at Donington, but we’ll have to wait and see what’s possible at this track and in these conditions.”



P2 | Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team | 1’55.443

“I’m honestly happy with my performance today, because the others had a training day here a couple of weeks ago while I’ve not ridden here for over a year, so I thought I might be a little further off the pace. The lap times came quite easily already this morning and then I improved a lot in the afternoon’s session, despite the hot conditions and the wind along the main straight, which prevented me from even using sixth gear! We still have things to work on but I’m on the front row, which is always important, and if we can improve these aspects tomorrow then I think we can battle for victory.”



P3 | Sara Sanchez | 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team | 1’55.640

“We had a few problems this morning and I wasn’t totally convinced with the setting. We took a step for the Superpole but we still have a few small issues to resolve for tomorrow. We’re on the front row anyway, which is already an improvement on this morning and positive, so now we just need to focus on finding a solution that will allow us to be up there with the group in tomorrow’s race.”

WorldWCR Provisional Tissot Superpole Results

1. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) 1’54.609

2. Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros. Racing Yamaha Team) +0.834s

3. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) +1.031s

4. Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +1.524s

5. Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) +2.248s

6. Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) +2.587s

