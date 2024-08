Brisbane Roar have signed Singapore sensation Danelle Tan ahead of the 2024-25 Liberty A-League season.Tan arrives amid much hype as she holds the record for being the youngest footballer to play for Singapore’s Under-19 women’s national team (13) and the youngest goalscorer for the senior national team (14). For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/borussia-dortmund-transfer-news-a-league-danelle-tan-singapore-details-a-league-brisbane-roar/ #AFF#FootballAustralia#ALeague

