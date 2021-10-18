The lead after eight hours of racing was 11.9 seconds. While Christopher Haase and Markus Winkelhock have already won numerous major endurance races for Audi, it was the first victory of this kind for the Swiss Patric Niederhauser. Remarkable: At the end, only Haase and Niederhauser took turns in the cockpit because Markus Winkelhock is expecting offspring with his partner and, with the organizer’s permission, left early on race Sunday.

The winning number 25 of the French team prevailed because the accomplished driver trio consistently avoided accidents and contact in the many critical race situations on the legendary circuit. Even a drive-through penalty after a pit stop that was too short due to a faulty measurement did not prevent the drivers from winning.

“Thanks to this success, a title win in the Intercontinental GT Challenge is within reach. In addition, our Indy winners are now also at the top of the drivers standings before the finale in South Africa. The performance of the privateer driver trio from Saintéloc Racing in this strongly contested race was fantastic as well.”