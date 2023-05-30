The Audi A6 and Audi A7 models and the S model are entering the 2024 model year with a striking, high-end appearance. In addition to newly designed equipment lines with independent front and rear design elements, the luxury-class models now feature bold interior and exterior colors, new wheel designs, and upgraded standard equipment.

The updated Audi A6 models will be available to order from June 1, starting at 53,800 euros. The Audi A7 starts at 63,500 euros.