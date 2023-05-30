The Audi A6 and Audi A7 models and the S model are entering the 2024 model year with a striking, high-end appearance. In addition to newly designed equipment lines with independent front and rear design elements, the luxury-class models now feature bold interior and exterior colors, new wheel designs, and upgraded standard equipment.
The updated Audi A6 models will be available to order from June 1, starting at 53,800 euros. The Audi A7 starts at 63,500 euros.
The offering structure is being reorganized as part of the model face-lift for the Audi A6 Sedan and Avant and the A7 Sportback. The new structure offers customers greater clarity and more room for individuality, as the interior can now be designed independently of the exterior package customers select.
Enhanced: the Audi A6 and Audi A7 with RS-style Singleframe
Customers can now choose between basic, advanced, and S line packages for the exterior of the A6 Sedan and Avant and between the basic and S line for the A7 Sportback. Each equipment line is characterized by unique front and rear design elements.
A Singleframe with a honeycomb structure is the new defining element in the front of the vehicle. In the basic version of both models, the front is finished in Matte Black with a chrome frame.
On the advanced line, reserved specifically for the A6, the radiator grille is finished in Dark Chrome; the front stands out with side air intakes, and the rear with a diffuser in the new dynamic design with a plastic blade painted in Selenite Silver. The advanced line also includes sporty 18-inch wheels.
The S-line variant is available for both models. Here, the Singleframe features chrome inserts. On the A6, the rear diffusor was redesigned. Here, the diffusor blade is painted Platinum Gray, while on the A7 it is finished in Chrome.
Additionally, the S line exterior on the Audi A6 also has redesigned side front air intakes with elements in Matte Black with Platinum Gray inserts, widened side sills, 19-inch wheels, and sport suspension.
In addition to the differentiation options for the exterior, there is the S line interior package, which is based on the interior of the previous S line sports package. Here, the interior, dashboard, and roof lining are all in black.
The multifunction sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles in black features contrasting stitching, including steering wheel grips in perforated leather. The footrest and pedals are stainless steel.
The S line interior package boasts seats upholstered in Fabric “Sequenz”/leather combination for the Audi A6, and in Dinamica microfiber “Frequenz”/leather combination with S embossing on the front seat backrests for the Audi A7. The front and rear door sill trims with aluminum inlays are illuminated and feature S lettering in the front.
The models Audi S612 and Audi S73 receive a Singleframe with aluminum-style inlays and accentuated side air intakes in the front. On the Audi S612 these come in Matte Black, while the Audi S73 has them in Matte Dark Chrome. The front spoiler is painted in Selenite Silver on both models.
New interior and exterior colors and materials
A total of twelve exterior colors is now available for the Audi A6 and A7 models and their respective S derivatives. For the first time, the portfolio includes Arcona White and Madeira Brown Metallic. Grenadine Red Metallic and Ascari Blue Metallic are now available for the S models and the S line packages.
Decorative inlays in the interior now come in eight different variants. New additions are wood inlays in Olive Tree Natural and Ash Volcanic Gray Natural and inlays covered with Dinamica microfiber.
Finer points of standard equipment upgraded
The Audi virtual cockpit is now a standard feature. It offers a fully digital instrument panel with a 12.3-inch screen and a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 720 pixels. Drivers operate the Audi virtual cockpit via the multifunction steering wheel and have the option of the classic view or infotainment mode.
The lighting technology equipped as standard has also been upgraded. The basic headlights on the Audi A6 and S612 now come as full LED lights with a contoured daytime running light signature. The park assist plus is now also standard.
Darker sports rims for a classy look
Reflecting strong customer demand for dark rims, the Audi A6 and Audi A7 wheel range has been fundamentally revised; more than half of the variants now have dark rims. The Audi A6 Sedan and Avant come standard with 17-inch forged aluminum wheels in a 10-spoke design and 225/60 tires. The 18-inch wheels in a multi-spoke design are now coated in Graphite Gray for a sportier appearance.
There are also 19-inch wheels in a 5-arm dynamic design. The high-gloss 20-inch wheels in a 10-spoke star design in Platinum Gray are now available in Black Metallic, while 21-inch wheels in Graphite Gray with a high-gloss finish and a stylish 5 double-spoke-V design make for dark accents. Completely new to the A6 model range are the 5-arm 21-inch wheels – inspired by motorsport, the airy geometry of the design aids brake cooling.
For the A7 Sportback, the 19-inch wheels in a 10-Y spoke design now come with a Graphite Gray finish. The 5-arm double-spoke 20-inch wheels, standard equipment for the S73, are in classy Platinum Gray. The 21-inch wheels in a 5-arm parallel spoke design are burnished for a highly sophisticated appearance.
Another new addition to the range is the high-gloss 20-inch wheels in a 5-segment-spoke Evo design in matte black and the 21-inch wheels, which come in the classic 5-arm multi-spoke design in Matte Dark Gray, both from Audi Sport.
