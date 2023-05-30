Malaysian Wang Xin Yao and Australian Josiah Edwards seized the lead in the first round of the Girls and Boys categories at the Saujana-100PLUS Junior Golf Championship 2023 today.

National golfer Xin Yao, who recently finished eighth in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championships in Manila, fired the early salvo here as she concluded her opening round with a one-under-71 score at the Saujana Hold and Country Club.

She carded four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and was steady down the back.

Trailing in second place and five strokes behind Xin Yao are Malaysian-born Australian Amanda Gan, and Vanessa Chong Yi Wen. Both players fired a five-over 76.

“I was down with mild flu on Monday and am glad I recovered quickly before the start of the first round. Today was a good day, except for the bogeys,” said an elated Xin Yao, who will compete in several tournaments in the United States from June to August.

The 16-year-old Josiah, who is from Perth, carded a one-under 71 to stay top of the leaderboard in a field of 53 competitors. He started his adventure with an eagle on the Par-5 first hole to complete the first nine outing on 34.

In joint-second position with scores of two-over 74 are Nor Haqeim Nor Hadi and Nathan Wong Tsen Jan while drifting in joint-third spot on 75 are Wan Hasnul Daniel, Japanese Daichi Hayashi and Wan Muhammad Danial Hafiz.

Josiah, who is on his maiden visit to Malaysia, said he enjoyed playing on the Bunga Raya course but will remain cautious in the second round.

“It was a very challenging day for me. I had my highs and lows today. It was a hot day too but the heat was manageable,” said Josiah.

“I was a bit demoralised on the back nine. A double bogey on the 15th and a bogey on the 17th affected my performance.

“However, I am happy to stay on top of the leaderboard after the first round and hope to perform much better in the second round,” added Josiah, who studies at Como Secondary College.

Saujana GCC and 100PLUS, Malaysia’s number one isotonic beverage, are the sponsors of the event.

First round scores (top 10 only)

Boys:

71 Josiah Edwards

74 Nor Haqeim Nor Hadi, Nathan Wong Tsen Jac

75 Wan Hasnul Daniel, Daichi Hayashi, Wan Muhammad Daniel

76 Park Gundo, Kim Beom Gyu, Joshua Lim Zhi Xing, Austin Gan Zi Ming, Muhammad Danial Nazari

77 Ameer Aiman Mohd Fauzi

78 Lim Hao Yu, Muhammad Ajmal Amin Mohd Fajri, Chan Jun Han, Eiden Jamzidi

Girls

71 Wang XinYao

76 Vanessa Chong Yi Wen, Amanda Gan

77 Tan Ying Ying, Ngo Yi Belle

78 Yan Yinuo, Aarthi Ganesam

70 Kelly Low Ka Yan, Nur Batrisyia Balqis Abdul Ghani

Like this: Like Loading...