They are arch rivals on court and yet the best of friends.

Muhammad Ilham Ikhwan Zulkifli from Terengganu and Khashah Khairul Azlan of Kelantan are known for their strong rivalry in tournaments and this continued in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2022 Grand Finals at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Jalil

Ilham, who hails from Kuala Terengganu, defeated National Schools Championships 2022 (MSSM) winner Khashah 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 in the Boys Under-13 singles final.

This was Ilham’s second win over Khashah in the AJBC. The first was in the AJBC Qualifying Round 3 final in Kemaman.

“I played my best to win and I am happy with this victory. Kashah is one of the top players in the Under-13 category in the country and it is never easy,” said Ilham.

A heartbroken Khashah said: ‘I failed once again. I am upset with the defeat. Hopefully, when I play him next time I will win.”

Like this: Like Loading...