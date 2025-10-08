SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND – AUGUST 22: Wenyi Ding of China acknowledges the crowd on the seventh hole on day two of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo 2025 at The Belfry on August 22, 2025 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The final player line-up for the SJM Macao Open 2025 has been confirmed, featuring some of golf’s biggest names, regional stars, and rising young talents.

Taking place from 16-19 October at the scenic Macau Golf & Country Club, the tournament is jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG, and co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Macau Golf Association.

Among the favorites competing for the coveted title are former world number one and 1999 champion Lee Westwood, two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im from South Korea, defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan who won his third Asian Tour title last month, Chinese number one Li Haotong, and Taichi Kho, a gold medalist at the 2023 Asian Games and the first player from Hong Kong, China, to win an Asian Tour event at the 2023 World City Championship.

The USD 1 million event will also feature reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit winner John Catlin. The 13-time tour winner finished tied for fourth here last year and aims to impress the crowd with his ball-striking skills as he looks to secure a spot in one of the final groups on Sunday, 19 October.

Three Thai players have held aloft the famous Macao Open trophy since its inception in 1998. Pavit Tangkamolprasert, winner of the 2016 Macao Open, is in fine form coming into the SJM Macao Open with a third-place finish at the Jakarta International Championship last week. The 36-year-old will be looking to become the fourth player to win the Macao Open twice.

Another golfer to watch is Chinese rising star Ding Wenyi. The 20-year-old from Beijing turned professional last year and has enjoyed a solid season thus far, with five top-20 finishes. His career highlights to date include wins at the 2024 Asia Pacific Amateur Championship and the 2022 US Junior Amateur.

MACAU, CHINA: Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand pictured during Round Three on Saturday October 12, 2024 at the Macau Golf and Country Club during the SJM Macao Open. The US$1 million Asian Tour event is staged from October 10 -13, 2024. Picture by Paul Lakatos/IMG.

Malaysia will have four players in the field, with Ervin Chang, Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Marcus Lim and Galven Green hoping to give their seasons a boost with strong performances. Chang and Shahriffuddin will be making their third successive starts in the event, while Lim and Green are debuting.

This year, there are two Westwoods in the SJM Macao Open field, as Samuel Westwood competes alongside his father, Lee. While he may not yet be threatening the 190-plus professional tournaments played by his father, Lee Jr. is no stranger to big occasions and high-pressure situations, having caddied for Lee at both the Masters and the Ryder Cup. The 24-year-old Englishman, who turned professional in 2022, is now making a name for himself and has already posted a runner-up finish at the Alamos Open II on the Portugal Tour this season.

As previously announced, Chinese golf legends Zhang Lianwei and Liang Wenchong will be competing, alongside some of the nation’s rising stars, including Hong Kong’s Asian Games team bronze medalist Matthew Cheung and local rising talent Kelvin Si Ngai, who will lead the home challenge.

The highly competitive field this year will also feature 15-year-old Hong Kong squad member Ethan Tian Jun and regional pro Brian O’Dovonan. Launched last year to nurture emerging golfing talent, this year’s SJM Macao Open Qualifier Tournament took place on 29 September, with the top two finishers earning spots in the main event.

For the first time on the Asian Tour, fans will be able to track their favorite players with the Player Locator. By scanning QR codes at various locations around the course, visitors can access the SJM Macao Open 2025 interactive map to follow the action in real time.

In alignment with SJM’s commitment to the community, admission to the SJM Macao Open 2025 is free. Fans are encouraged to register in advance, with each person able to request up to four complimentary tickets. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit www.sjmmacaoopen.com.

