The world half marathon record set by Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in Valencia last year has been ratified by World Athletics.

The world 10,000m silver medallist clocked 57:30 at the Medio Maratón de Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich on 27 October 2024, taking one second off the previous world record set by Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon on 21 November 2021.Kejelcha took command of the race just before the third kilometre, leading a pack of six men through 5km in 13:38. After 22 minutes, he had just two men – Daniel Mateiko and Isaia Kipkoech Lasoi – for company. They went through 10km in 27:12, but the next 5km section was covered in 13:44, putting the world record in doubt.Kejelcha increased the pace, though, and broke away from the Kenyan duo with ease before charging through the finish line in 57:30.”This race wasn’t easy,” said Kejelcha. “Today I told myself to do it in 57 minutes, and I saw from the clock on the lead car that it was possible, despite the rain. I wanted to break the world record and I’m really happy I did it.”World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...