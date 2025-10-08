The Audi Concept C is more than just a concept car: it offers a tangible preview of the design language for the brand’s future models. A video now shows exclusive insights into the vehicle’s development. It documents the close collaboration of an interdisciplinary team that is shaping the future of the brand with the four rings with passion and precision.

Following its world premiere on September 2 in Milan, the Audi Concept C made another strong impression at the Audi Concept C in Munich. Now, a making-of video shows how the concept vehicle came to life – from the initial sketches to its final presentation.

“By seamlessly blending design, technology, and functionality, the Concept C illustrates the future direction of our models,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. “A car like this can only be created by a team that works hand in hand toward a shared goal.” A film crew accompanied the designers and engineers for several months and documented the rapid development of an emotional all-electric sports car that embodies the company’s new direction.

The making-of video is now available on Audi’s channels (for example: https://youtu.be/6LfDgoQH97k) and offers fascinating behind-the-scenes insights.

