France 2023 and World Rugby have announced that French actor Jean Dujardin is to be involved in the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony on 8 September.

French actor Jean Dujardin, show designer Olivier Ferracci and stage director Nora Matthey de l’Endroit, will take charge of the Rugby World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony on 8 September.

The cast, which includes Dujardin, actor Philippe Lacheau, chef Guy Savoy and prima ballerina Alice Renavand, will celebrate France and its culture in a live acting performance.

More than 33 additional guests and high-profile personalities representing French expertise will be involved in the show.

Opening Ceremony will take place in a packed Stade de France at 20:00 CEST (GMT+2) in Saint-Denis.

Blockbuster opening match between France and New Zealand will kick-off at 21:15 CEST. RWC 2023 will be aired in 182 countries worldwide with the Opening Ceremony and match expected to reach more than 10 million viewers in the host country.

Two months to go until Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off. All Rugby World Cup 2023 media information are available at www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/dashboard

France 2023 and World Rugby have announced that French actor Jean Dujardin is to be involved in the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony on 8 September.

The spectacular event will start at 20:00 local time (GMT+2) to open the 10th edition of the men’s event in style, showcasing the very best of French culture, while kick-starting rugby’s 200th birthday celebrations. France 2023 is set to be the most popular and eagerly anticipated men’s Rugby World Cup ever.

Jean Dujardin, along with show director Olivier Ferracci, stage director Nora Matthey de L’Endroit and more than 200 passionate volunteers, will direct a star-studded show that promises to celebrate the vibrant culture of France. Thirty-three high-profile guests will represent France’s unique savoir-faire in the realms of gastronomy, sports and the arts.

The Opening Ceremony will be held at the iconic Stade de France in Saint-Denis, a venue that has played host to the biggest names in sport, music and entertainment and will be the stage for 10 matches, including the Rugby World Cup 2023 final.

With over 80,000 fans anticipated to attend, the atmosphere promises to be electric. The ceremony will shine a spotlight on French expertise and lifestyle, it’s rich heritage and passion for the sport, all the while also commemorating the bicentennial anniversary of rugby (1823-2023).

Following the remarkable show, rugby fans will be treated to a blockbuster opening match between hosts France and three-time champions New Zealand. This highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to kick-off at 21:15, setting the stage for an enthralling tournament that will leave a lasting mark on France and rugby, on and off the pitch.

182 COUNTRIES AND RECORD-BREAKING VIEWERSHIP

With broadcast coverage reaching 182 countries and a live cumulative audience expected to exceed 10 million in France, the opening match will set the tone for a truly global event, uniting rugby fans from all corners of the globe to celebrate togetherness.

To make Rugby World Cup 2023 accessible to every single rugby fan on Earth, the competition will be streamed live on the Rugby World Cup website in markets without a local broadcaster, creating a record digital footprint for rugby’s showcase tournament.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are honoured to have Jean Dujardin lead the direction of the Rugby World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony. His immense talent, creativity, and passion for the arts and our sport will undoubtedly create a truly extraordinary and immersive experience for spectators around the world.

“Under Dujardin’s directorial vision, the Opening Ceremony will not only be a mesmerising spectacle that showcases the best of France’s rich heritage and its deep-rooted love for rugby. It will also represent a remarkable testament to the collaborative efforts and unwavering enthusiasm of everyone working behind the scenes to offer fans the most memorable Rugby World Cup ever.

“On behalf of World Rugby, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jean Dujardin, his team, and the 200 volunteers for their invaluable involvement in making this Opening Ceremony a momentous occasion that will set the stage for an exceptional tournament.”

France 2023 Chairman Jacques Rivoal said: “We are thrilled to have Jean Dujardin, his team, 200 volunteers and a number of high-profile guests involved in what promises to be an exceptional Opening Ceremony at the Stade de France on 8 September. Jean and his team have been working together on a show that will bring together France’s unique tradition and culture, intertwined with historical references to our sport. France 2023 is committed to delivering the most memorable opening match in Rugby World Cup history.”

For more information about Rugby World Cup 2023, including match schedules, teams, and ticketing details, please visit the official tournament website at www.rugbyworldcup.com.

Spectators with a ticket for Rugby World Cup 2023’s opening match on 8 September can attend the Opening Ceremony. Stade de France’s gates will open from 18:00 to allow enough time for all spectators to be in place for the start of the Opening Ceremony. – www.worldrugby.com

Like this: Like Loading...