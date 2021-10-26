10 – This season Quartararo has stood on the MotoGP™ podium more than any other rider (10 times), including five wins. This is the first time that a Yamaha rider scored five (or more) premier class wins since Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 (seven wins). The last Yamaha riders with more than 10 podiums in a single season were Valentino Rossi (15 podiums) and Jorge Lorenzo (12) in 2015.