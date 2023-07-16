Argentina GP: Bezzecchi took his first premier class win. There are only eight riders who haven’t yet won a premier class GP: Zarco, A Marquez, Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3), Raul Fernandez (CryptoData RNF MotoGP™ Team), Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu), Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3).

Americas GP: Rins became the eighth rider to win with two factories in the MotoGP™ era along with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Andrea Dovizioso, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Viñales, Max Biaggi and Valentino Rossi.Quartararo moved one above Max Biaggi on the list of Yamaha riders with most premier class podiums. The Frenchman is now solo in sixth, with 29 podiums on a Yamaha.

Spanish GP: Bagnaia drew equal with Max Biaggi in fourth on the list of most successful Italian riders in the premier class. Bagnaia has since overtaken Biaggi and now has 15.

French GP: Le Mans broke MotoGP™’s all-time event attendance record with 278,805 spectators across the GP.

Italian GP: Bagnaia became the first rider to set pole, the fastest lap, lead across the line on every lap and win the race since he himself did it last year at the Spanish GP.

German GP: The 233,196 crowd across the event was the biggest ever at the Sachsenring and made the German GP the highest attended sporting event in Germany.