A two-minute blitz gave Thailand the title in the AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2023 following their 2-1 win over Vietnam in the final last night.

Thai captain Supaporn Intaraprasit and Thanchanok Jansri were on target in the 69th and 71st minute respectively as they fended off the Vietnam onslaught after Ly Linh Trang had narrowed the gap in the 75th minute.

In the meantime, Myanmar came in third after beating host Indonesia 4-2 on penalties.

The score at the end of regulation was 1-1.

Yin Loon Eain had given Myanmar the lead at the half-hour before Indonesia replied through Marsela Alwi’s 50th minute penalty.

