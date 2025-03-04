“A full grid of 62 cars is set to take the start at Circuit de la Sarthe this June for the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, featuring all 36 full-season FIA World Endurance Championship entries alongside 26 additional competitors.

The entry featurs 21 Hypercars, 17 LMP2s, and 24 LMGT3s. Six teams remain on the reserve list. The provisional driver line-up features 16 overall winners of the race (15 in Hypercar, one in LMGT3) and five women.

HYPERCAR

Eight manufacturers make up the top category: Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche, Toyota—and Aston Martin, returning to the premier class this year.

Defending winners Ferrari, with 11 Le Mans victories to their name, are gearing up to fend off fierce competition as they aim for a third consecutive triumph. Toyota will be determined to reclaim the top step, while Cadillac, Alpine, BMW, and Peugeot look to capitalize on their growing experience. Porsche, the most successful marque in Le Mans history, is on a mission to extend its record.

Returning to the fight for overall victory, Aston Martin sees its Valkyrie’s V12 as a game-changer.

LMP2

Seventeen LMP2 cars will take the start, including nine pro-am lineups. The battle for class honors is set to be as intense as ever. With LMP2 no longer part of the World Endurance Championship, experience in the European and Asian Le Mans Series could prove decisive.

LMGT3

The calss features 24 GT cars from nine manufacturers: Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, McLaren, Porsche, and Mercedes-AMG.

Among the favorites is the all-women Iron Dames team, while motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi will make his Le Mans debut, driving a Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of motorsport’s most iconic events and the highlight of the FIA World Endurance Championship season. I had the chance to attend this great race on its centenary, and now I am looking forward to this year’s edition as endurance racing thrives the world over. The entry list reveal is always an important moment, building anticipation for the next Le Mans, and this is the case this year, with a strong and competitive field featuring some of the greatest automotive brands.”

Pierre Fillon, ACO President, said: “Once again, the 24 Hours of Le Mans presents a superb grid. The 93rd running of the race is also the fourth round of this FIA WEC season. The greatest carmakers on earth are all aiming to go home with the LMGT3 crown and to lift the trophy presented to the outright winners. The LMP2 prototypes add to the diversity that makes this race so popular. These makes, teams, and our partners are united in their commitment to endurance racing, and their vitality is the key element in our discipline’s current golden age. I would like to express my gratitude to them. We have all the ingredients of a memorable race. Competition in the Hypercar field is about as tough as it can get. Last year, the first nine cars finished on the same lap. Unheard of! Race strategy, team efficiency, and pure talent make the difference that puts one car ahead of the rest. Here we are in 2025, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans remains one of the most gruelling sporting events, one of the most coveted trophies in the motorsport world.”

Richard Mille, FIA Endurance Commission President, said: “The reveal of the 24 Hours of Le Mans entry list is always a moment when we really start to think about the next edition of this great race – the competitors, the line-ups, the battle between some of the biggest names in motorsport, and ultimately, who the favourites are. The depth and quality of the field across Hypercar and LMGT3 entrants is incredible, and the presence of LMP2 cars, which, while absent from WEC, continue to be an important part of the endurance racing landscape, adds something extra. I am looking forward to June, and I believe the 2025 edition can be an epic one.”

Frédéric Lequien, WEC CEO, said: “The publication of the entry list for the 24 Hours of Le Mans is always a significant moment, and in many ways begins the countdown to the centrepiece of the FIA WEC campaign. To have once again attracted such a spectacular grid – in every category – is testament to this legendary race’s enduring appeal. The memories of last summer’s outstanding battle for glory at La Sarthe are still fresh, and the incredible on-track action that we enjoyed in our season opener in Qatar last weekend augurs well for another epic edition in just a few short months’ time.” – www.fia.com

