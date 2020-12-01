|Peugeot Sport Customer Racing rounded off the track racing season with a double podium at the final round of the TCR Europe at Jarama. It was a weekend that was entirely in keeping with 2020, which – despite being hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic – saw Peugeot Sport customers continue to demonstrate their unwavering passion for racing on behalf of the brand and produce several fine performances.
|
WHAT THEY SAID…
Olivier Fuet, Peugeot Sport Circuit Customer Racing Manager
“We did everything we could so that our customers were able to get back on track after a very tough start to the year for all of us. We were delighted to see so many were happy to take part once again and with such enthusiasm! They needed to express the passion that drives us all and as soon as the health situation allowed, we were able to offer a professional organisation and atmosphere. For both the Peugeot 308 TCR and the Rencontres Peugeot Sport, working during this exceptional season has been rewarding for our teams, and it opened to the possibility to memorable experiences.”
Florian Briché, Winner of the Rencontres Peugeot Sport, 208 Racing Cup category
“As drivers, we always want more, so obviously I’d have loved to keep going right to the end of the season and been able to keep fighting on the track. Having said that, I’m nonetheless pleased that we were able to race at all this year and I’m delighted with my results!”
RENCONTRES PEUGEOT SPORT STANDINGS
208 Racing Cup
Overall standings
1.
2.
3.
Junior standings
1. Viny Beltramelli – Ropars Racing Team
2. Colin Boreau – Boreau Team Sport
3.
Gentleman Driver standings
1.
2. Franck Niclot – GM Sport
3. Michel Faye – GM Sport
208 Relais
Overall standings
1. #123 – AP Compétition by GPA
2. #415 – GPA Racing
3. #213 – New Team Compétition
Gentleman Driver standings
1. #239 – Bresse Auto Racing
2. #173 – Savoie Compet’ by GM Sport
3. #276 – ACAC LP Motorsport by GM
Peugeot Endurance Trophy
208 Racing Cup standings
1. #839 – Bresse Auto Racing
2. #837 – Team Peugeot Poissy
3. #817 – Team Peugeot Poissy
206 S16 standings
1. #847 – Team Peugeot Poissy
2. #844 – Team RV Compétition 82
3. #840 – Racing Club Bologne