Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng geared up for the new Metfone Cambodia League 2020 with inspiring wins over MUST CPK of Macao in the two test matches that were played this week.

In the matches that were played at the Urban Village pitch in Phnom Penh, PKR Svay Rieng FC edged MUST CPK 2-1 in the first game before beating the same side 3-1 win in the second tie.

Cameroon star Privat Mbarga and Prak Mony Udon were on target in the first game while in the second tie, striker Nub Tola was excellent with two goals with midfielder Min Ratanak nailing the other.

Svay Rieng are the defending champions of the MCL.