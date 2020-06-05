Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong has agreed to a 50% pay cut.

Mochamad Iriawan, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI), said this week that the South Korean tactician has agreed to the pay cut due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been agreed that that 50% pay cut is in place and agreed by both parties,” said Mochamad.

In the meantime, Mochamad said that the pay cut is not only for Tae-yong but also for the rest of the coaching staff.

With football activities in Indonesia on the low following the pandemic, Tae-yong has been conducting virtual training for the Indonesia Under-19 team which will be playing at the AFC U19 Championship later this year.