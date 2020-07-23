The Italian was ultimately able to keep his hold on the Spanish GP. But can he double down?

Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46) saw his practice pace end up in a 0 in Qatar, but the Italian had no such trouble in the Spanish GP. From fastest on Friday to the top step on Sunday, Marini certainly laid down a gauntlet in the second round of the season. Now of course, we race the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto once more… so it stands to reason he’ll be looking to do the exact same again.