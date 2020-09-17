This year, the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be witness to a new feature. Peugeot Sport reveals its new identity with its iconic Lion and main components of its return to endurance racing.

To support this transition, PEUGEOT also wanted to pay tribute to its past on this renowned track of Le Mans.

This Saturday, September 19th, a PEUGEOT 908 will take the track for one lap at 13:05 with Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA, in the drivers’ seat.

This drive is also a way of showing our gratitude to the motorsport enthusiasts and viewers, but also to the volunteers, organizers and teams who made this 2020 race possible.

Carlos Tavares will mark the race start as the official starter of the 88th edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

