The Melbourne Performance Centre clinched second place in the standings in TCR Australia with the Audi RS 3 LMS in a thrilling finale. Trophies in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as well as in German and Australian GT racing complete Audi Sport customer racing’s weekend tally. Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR) Victory in the TCR Australia finale: Will Brown won the final race of the TCR Australia 2022. The MPC Team Liqui Moly driver thus secured the runner-up position in the championship in a first-generation Audi RS 3 LMS in the second sprint at Bathurst. From third place, Brown improved to second position after six laps. After the field had passed the start and finish line two more times, the Audi privateer took the lead. Hyundai driver Bailey Sweeny overtook Brown and took the lead with five laps to go, but the Audi driver regained first place on the final lap. This marked his first victory after his original first win of the season at the previous race weekend at Sandown was revoked a month later due to a five-second penalty. Together with four victories by Jay Hanson in the Audi RS 3 LMS gen II, the Audi drivers from the Melbourne Performance Centre have won a total of five TCR Australia races this year. World Cup podium result: Nathanaël Berthon achieved the best result of all six Audi drivers at the eighth round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in Bahrain. The French Audi Sport driver had started the race in second place but made a poor start and only returned from the first lap in fourth position. Two laps later, he overtook the Honda of Nestor Girolami in the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS and held third place to the finish of the 30-minute sprint. As a result, he improved from fifth to third place in the drivers standings ahead of the finale in two weeks. Likewise, Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport is currently third in the team rankings.