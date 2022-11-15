Fifth success of the season for the Audi RS 3 LMS in TCR Australia
Third place in WTCR – FIA Touring Car World Cup in Bahrain
Victories for the Audi R8 LMS GT4 at the season finale in Germany
|
The Melbourne Performance Centre clinched second place in the standings in TCR Australia with the Audi RS 3 LMS in a thrilling finale. Trophies in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as well as in German and Australian GT racing complete Audi Sport customer racing’s weekend tally.
Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
Victory in the TCR Australia finale: Will Brown won the final race of the TCR Australia 2022. The MPC Team Liqui Moly driver thus secured the runner-up position in the championship in a first-generation Audi RS 3 LMS in the second sprint at Bathurst. From third place, Brown improved to second position after six laps.
After the field had passed the start and finish line two more times, the Audi privateer took the lead. Hyundai driver Bailey Sweeny overtook Brown and took the lead with five laps to go, but the Audi driver regained first place on the final lap. This marked his first victory after his original first win of the season at the previous race weekend at Sandown was revoked a month later due to a five-second penalty.
Together with four victories by Jay Hanson in the Audi RS 3 LMS gen II, the Audi drivers from the Melbourne Performance Centre have won a total of five TCR Australia races this year.
World Cup podium result: Nathanaël Berthon achieved the best result of all six Audi drivers at the eighth round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in Bahrain. The French Audi Sport driver had started the race in second place but made a poor start and only returned from the first lap in fourth position.
Two laps later, he overtook the Honda of Nestor Girolami in the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS and held third place to the finish of the 30-minute sprint. As a result, he improved from fifth to third place in the drivers standings ahead of the finale in two weeks. Likewise, Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport is currently third in the team rankings.
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
Second place in Australia: Team Schumacher Motorsport Kelso Electric finished second in the second round of the Motorsport Australia GT Endurance Championship at Bathurst. Brad Schumacher and Tim Slade led the race in the Audi R8 LMS for 51 of the 78 race laps. Only 17 laps before the end of the three-hour event Broc Feeney managed to take the lead in the Mercedes-AMG. In the end, the Audi driver duo had to admit defeat by eleven seconds at Mount Panorama.
Audi R8 LMS GT4
Successful finish in German club racing: Seyffarth Motorsport returned with eight podium results from the finale of the Norddeutscher ADAC Börde Tourenwagen Cup at Oschersleben. In the first endurance race, Finn Alexander Ellmer-Kiehn/Tobias Erdmann crossed the finish line in the Audi R8 LMS GT4 with a one-lap lead after two hours.
Third place overall and second in class went to the identical car of Lars Ellmer-Kiehn from the same racing team. He took turns in the cockpit with the two drivers Finn Alexander Ellmer-Kiehn and Tobias Erdmann switching cockpits with the sister car. In the second endurance race, both driver line-ups again secured positions one and two in their class in the same order.
Two sprints completed the weekend in the Magdeburger Börde. In both 20-minute races Finn Alexander Ellmer-Kiehn prevailed in the category for race cars over three liters displacement with the production-based Audi. Lars Ellmer-Kiehn achieved third place in class in the first and second place in the second competition after 13 laps each.
Coming up next week
18–20/11 Macau (MAC), TCR Asia Challenge Macau Guia Race