COTA is also a big one for the rear brake. All tracks on the MotoGP™ calendar require heavy use of the rear brake, but COTA even more so. The snaking section of track from Turn 3 to 10 sees the rider constantly decreasing in speed. To get a bike to turn, riders will so often use the throttle to rotate the rear of the bike to corner tighter, but in this section of track, that tactic isn’t as powerful as usual due to them having to scrub off speed.

They’ll still use the throttle to turn with the rear but watch out for them in the race as they try to be as smooth as possible, using the rear brake to get the bike to turn instead of using horsepower. The rear brake will help to turn the bike tighter towards the apex