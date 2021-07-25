Thailand cruised past Mozambique 6-4 in their opening game of Group A of the Continental Futsal Championship earlier today at the Show DC Hall 1 Shopping Centre in Bangkok.

With Mozambique playing it tight at the back, it took Thailand several near misses before they were able to find the lead in the ninth minute with Muhammad Usman Musa finishing from close.

Just several seconds later, Usman Musa turned provider for Jirawat Sornwichian to double the lead for the home team.

Usman Musa then grabbed his second of the afternoon and Thailand’s third in the 11th minute following a one-two with Nattawut Matyalan.

Thailand continued to pile on the pressure and in the 17th minute, Navin Rattanawongsawat made it 4-0 as Apiwat Chaemcharoen then pushed the lead to five, moments later.

Mozambique finally found their first goal of the game in the 19th minute off Jose da Silva’s free-kick to put the score at 5-1.

But Warut Wangsama would have the final say in the first half for Thailand to take a 6-1 lead into the breather.

The second half saw Thailand stepping off the pedal as they allowed Mozambique to score three goals – Nelson Joao Luis (22nd minute), Nelson Joao Luis (28th) and Jose da Silva (36th) – for the final scoreline.

2021 CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

RESULTS and FIXTURES

25 July 2021

Egypt 1-0 Tajikistan

Iran 5-0 Lithuania

Uzbekistan 6-3 Kosovo

Thailand 6-4 Mozambique

26 July 2021

1100hrs – Lithuania vs Egypt

1300hrs – Tajikistan vs Iran

1500hrs – Mozambique vs Uzbekistan

1700hrs – Kosovo vs Thailand

27 July 2021

1100hrs – Tajikistan vs Lithuania

1300hrs – Iran vs Egypt

1500hrs – Kosovo vs Mozambique

1700hrs -Thailand vs Uzbekistan

29 July 2021

1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 4th Place in Group A vs 4th Place in Group B

SEMIFINALS

1300hrs – Winner of Group B vs Runner-up of Group A

1600hrs – Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B

30 July 2021

1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 3rd Place Group A vs 3rd Place Group B

1300hrs – 3rd & 4th Placing

1600hrs – FINAL

