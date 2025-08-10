Thai Son Bac will take on Thai Son Nam TP.HCM in the final of the HDBank National Futsal Cup 2025.

In the semifinals, Thai Son Bac beat Hanoi 4-2, banking on a brace from Jediel Mota (19th and 39th minute) and two further goals from Vu Ngoc Anh (25th) and Nguyen Da Hai (35th).

Hanoi’s goals were scored by Phan Van Phat in the 34th minute and then an own goal from Trinh Cong Dai in the 34th minute.

On the other hand, Thai Son Nam coast past Sahako 4-1 with Dinh Cong Vien hitting the double (34th and 39th) to be followed by goals from Nguyen Tien Dung (8th) and Nguyen Thinh Phat (17th).

Marco Antonio Moreira scored Sahako’s solitary goal in the 39th minute.

The final of the HDBank National Futsal Cup 2025 will be played on 12 August 2025.

