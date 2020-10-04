Thailand national Futsal team is aiming for their first-ever AFC Futsal Asian Cup this year which has been slated for 2-13 December 2020 in Kuwait.

This follows the start of the first national training camp under head coach Jose Maria ‘Pulpis’ Mendes earlier today at the Bangkok Arena.

“Our goal is to win the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, which will give us a place in the FIFA Futsal World Cup next year. So, it is very important that we prepare the team well,” said Pulpis.

“We have to manage time well as the Futsal Thai League is still on-going. But that will only give the team more experience and this will help them understand the tactics well.

“I believe that this team will be strong and ready for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup.”

A total of 20 players were selected by Pulpis for the first centralised training camp this afternoon where a light workout was conducted in the midst of learning several tactical play.

The real work will only be held just prior to the Thai national side’s participation in the PTT Thailand Five 2020 on 19-22 November 2020.

For the record, Thailand came close to winning the AFC Futsal Asian Cup twice in 2008 and 2012 when they were runners-up.

They have finished third five times in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2016.

For the AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Kuwait, Thailand have been placed in Group D against 12-time winners Iran, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

THAILAND FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPER – Kanisorn Phuphan, Natthaphong Yi Maheret (ASM Port Authority); Khathawut Hankampha (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi)

FIXO – Chaiwat Jamkrajang (ASM Port Authority); Ronnachai Chungwongsuk (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi); Amphon Srirakaew (Tha Kham Cold Storage); Itthicha Praphaphan (Royal Navy)

ALA – Krisada Wongkaew (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi), Jirawat Sornwichian, Natthawut Madyalan, Warut Wangsama, Apiwat Chamcharoen (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi); Sutthiporn Kladcharoen (ASM Port Authority); Panupong Hin Nok (Cat FC)

PIVOT – Peerapat Kaewwilai, Muhammad Usaman Musa (PTT Blue Wave Chonburi); Sarawut Phanapruek (Sing Samut Sakhon); Supawut Thuanklang (Nagoya Ocean’s); Jetsada Chudet (Royal Navy); Worasak Sri Langpairot (ASM Port Authority)

