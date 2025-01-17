Thailand and Australia have confirmed their slots in the final round of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ 2025.

Both Thailand and Australia fought back from a goal down to beat Bahrain in Group A and Uzbekistan in Group C respectively.

At the Nonthaburi Stadium, Bahrain went ahead after just three minutes through Amira Sowar before the home team regrouped to equalise with a flicking finish from Sangrawee Meekham just a minute later.

From then on, it was all Thailand as Lalida Chimpabut put them ahead with a sixth minute effort and then another from Arriya Saetoen (38th) to guarantee their place for the China event.

On the other hand at the Yunusobod Sport Complex in Tashkent, Australia found themselves trailing in the fifth minute off Uzbekistan’s Zumratjon Nazarov.

However, Australia found the equaliser three minutes after the restart with Jessica Mclean converting from the spot to be followed by a brace from Nikkita Fazzari (28th and 39th minute) for the win and their place in the next round.

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...