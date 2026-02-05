Thailand defeated defending champions India 3-2 to win Group Y, as twice-winner Japan outplayed Indonesia for Group X.

India set the early pace when they took the first point through Tanvi Sharma in the first Women’s Singles when she overcame Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-15, 17-21, 21-18 in just over an hour.

World No. 21 Women’s Doubles pair Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela would double the advantage.

However, Pitchamon Opatniputh would spark a revival in the second Women’s Singles as Hathaithip Mijad-Napapakorn Tungkasatan then drew the series in the second Women’s Doubles 19-21, 21-14, 21-15 over India’s Tanisha Crasto-Shruti Mishra.

Pornpicha Choiekeewong then gave Thailand the winning point in the final Women’s Singles to take the group.

In the meantime, Japan emerged 3-2 victorious over Indonesia to win Group X.

Riko Gunji, who had won the Malaysia International Challenge in 2024, delivered Japan’s first point in the Women’s Singles with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Thalitha Ramadhani Wiryawan.

Indonesia then drew level through Rachel Allessya Rose-Febu Setianingrum in the first Women’s Doubles, when they beat Arisa Igarashi-Chiharu Shihada 21-12, 18-21, 22-21 in 77 minutes

However, there was no stopping Japan from taking the next two matches in the second Women’s Singles, Hina Akechi, and the Doubles pair of Kie Nakanishi-Miyu Takahashi to put Japan in the driver’s seat.

Indonesia’s win of the third Women’s Singles through Ni Kadek Amartya Pratiwi was inconsequential

On the other hand, Korea had Olympic champion An Se-young setting the pace as they emerged at the top of Group Z, after beating Chinese Taipei 4-1.

World No. 1 Se-young disposed of Chu Pin-chian 21-10, 21-13 as Baek Ha-na-Kim Hye-jeong scooped up the second point in the Women’s Doubles and then another in the second Women’s Singles, Kim Ga-eun.

Ga-eun survived Lin Hsiang-Ti 13-21, 21-14, 21-14.

Even though Chinese Taipei managed to win back a point through Hsual Ya-Ching-Sung Yu-Hsuan in the second Women’s Singles, Park Ga-eun made sure of the win for Korea with a win in the third Women’s Singles – 21-18, 17-21, 21-8 over Sung Shuo-Yun.

