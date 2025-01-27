As the BWF World Tour host nation went another week without a title, Thailand won two out of five crowns at the Indonesia Masters 2025 that ended last night at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Indonesia had Jonatan Christie and Men’s Doubles pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the decider but it was Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon who shone in the Women’s Singles final.

The 29-year-old picked up her third Indonesia Masters crown (after winning it in 2010 and 2020) and her first BWF World Tour title since taking the Spain Masters in March last year.

In the final of the Super500 event of the Indonesia Masters, Ratchanok overcame South Korea’s Sim Yu-jin in straight set 21-18, 21-17 in 48 minutes.

The Thai camp then followed it up with a second title through Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Men’s Singles, who had to shut out the vociferous home crowd, before overcoming home favourite Jonatan.

Jonatan or Jojo as he is more fondly known as, could not repeat his triumphant performance in 2023 as the 27-year-old succumbed to a determined Kunlavut in 77 minutes.

The fourth-seeded Kunlavut added his fifth BWF World Tour crown when he snapped Jojo’s four-game winning streak by chalking the 18-21, 21-17, 21-18 victory.

In the meantime, world No. 4 Fajar-Rian could not deliver the cheer to the adoring Indonesian fans when they fell to a straight-set defeat in the final of the Men’s Doubles to Man Wei Chong-Kai Wun Tee from Malaysia.

The world No. 13 Wei Chong-Wun Tee walked away 21-11, 21-19 over Fajar-Rian to be the first Malaysian Men’s Doubles to win the Indonesia Masters since the tournament’s inception in 2010.

But the hope of a second title for Malaysia came crashing down in the Women’s Doubles when Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah could not get the better of Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong from South Korea.

Hye-jeong-Hee-yong – the India Open runners-up – made sure of the crown this time around with a 21-12, 17-21, 21-18 victory in 74 minutes.

Hye-jeong-Hee-yong became the second South Korean pair to win the Women’s Doubles Indonesia Open title after Chae Yoo-jung-Kim So-yeong in 2016.

On the other hand, fifth-seeded Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito took the Mixed Doubles title for the first time for Japan after beating Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui from China, ranked two rungs higher.

The world No. 12 Japanese duo Hiroki-Natsu took just 34 minutes to make sure of their first title this year with a straight-set 21-15, 21-17 win.

The loss for China meant that they finished empty-handed for the first time since 2022.

INDONESIA MASTERS 2025

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

MIXED DOUBLES: Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito (JPN) bt Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui (CHN) 21-15, 21-17

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Ratchanok Intanon (THA) bt Sim Yu-jin (KOR) 21-18, 21-17

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong (KOR) bt Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (MAS) 21-12, 17-21, 21-18

MEN’S SINGLES: Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) bt Jonatan Christie (IDN) 18-21, 21-17, 21-18

MEN’S DOUBLES: Man Wei Chong-Kai Wun Tee (MAS) bt Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto (IDN) 21-11, 21-19

