Thailand and Vietnam as well as Iraq and Lebanon will be playing in the playoff matches for the final two Asian teams that will make the cut to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021, slated for 12 September to 3 October.

Following the cancellation of the AFC Futsal Championship in Kuwait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new system has had to be formulated where Iran, Japan and Uzbekistan gained direct qualifications to Lithuania.

The first criteria take reference from the top five teams of the most recent edition (the AFC Futsal Championship Chinese Taipei 2018), and the second applies a point system that calculates the top five teams from the overall ranking of the last three editions of the AFC Futsal Championship (i.e., 2014, 2016 and 2018 editions).

The draw for the playoff matches for Thailand, Vietnam, Iraq and Lebanon will be held next week at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

